MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – To kick off the summer, non-profit Beautiful and Dedicated Divas is hosting its 1st ever Barbeque Cook-Off and Summer Kick-Off Color Blaze Run this weekend for the entire community to enjoy and raise money for the continuance of its youth programs.

Founder Tiere Strambler and Co-Founder Kimberly Strambler are hosting both events this weekend to raise money for the non-profits’ work with youth across the Basin.

This year’s Summer Kick-Off Color Blaze Run will take place on Saturday, June 4th at 5200 W. wall Street, Midland, TX. Check-in for the event begins at 8:45 am, but people can register ahead of Saturday here.

Registration for the color run is free for kids with an adult ticket purchase, limited to 2 kids per adult. The cost of an adult ticket is $25. Participants in the color run will receive a t-shirt and medal of participation, and the first 50 people to register for the run will receive a free race kit.

The Barbeque Cook-Off is also this Saturday, June 4th, and will be held at Beal Park from 11 am to 12 pm. Participants can expect to taste test pork ribs, chicken, and brisket for $5. To enter the cook-off and see if your barbeque is the best in Midland, entry fees are $100. The first 3 winners will receive a trophy and 50% payout, 50% of the profits made will go to benefitting the youth programs of Beautiful and Dedicated Divas.

Beautiful and Dedicated Divas has 3 different programs catered to helping teenage girls from ages 16 to 18 years of age. This year, 7 senior students from MISD and one from ECISD received a scholarship through the Making an Impact program, a 6-week endeavor of learning about financial literacy, civic responsibility, self-defense, and other life skills for young girls preparing for life after high school.

The non-profit has hosted a scholarship gala with 3:11 ministries along with a “success on track” S.O.T mentorship lunch program at Alamo Junior High School and partnered with Midland Alternative Program.

To find out more about Beautiful and Dedicated Divas, click here.