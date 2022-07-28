MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Healthy City is bringing back the Food is Medicine seminar to the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, after years of virtual presentations. The event kicks off on August 6th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The seminar will focus on a variety of topics such as strength and conditioning, autoimmune disease, pediatric nutrition, sleep and stress, diabetes, and gut health.

In a recent news release, special attendees include Brooke Goldner, MD; Jim Loomis, MD; Scott Stoll, MD; Alex Caspero MA, RD, RYT, and Caryn Dugan CHWC.

The cost of the seminar is $40 per person and medical professionals can apply for continuing education units. This year, medical professionals can take advantage of the pre-conference workshop where they’ll be able to earn additional continuing education units and have an opportunity to visit with the presenters one on one.

To register, click here.

The seminar is made possible by Presenting Partner, Midland Health; Main Stage Sponsor, West Texas National Bank; and Networking Sponsors Henry Resources and Meredith and Chris Tipton.