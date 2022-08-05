MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thriving United Inc. is inviting the community out for a night of worship at HopeFest 2022. The Christian music festival takes place from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, August 27th at the Midland Horseshoe Arena.

Guests can expect to see live performances from the group Unspoken, Christian artists Britt Nicole and Brooke Robertson, Ty Johnson, and Thriving United’s own Transform band.

Organizers of the event say that the music festival will be held in conjunction with the Midland County Fair. Guest who purchase tickets for the fair will also be admitted to the concert. All ticket sales are nonrefundable.

Thriving United Inc is a local non-profit formed to help people with substance abuse disorders, mental illnesses, eating disorders, HIV, and homelessness.

Thriving United Inc meets people where they are, connects people to Recovery, and joins them on their journey.

To purchase tickets, click here.