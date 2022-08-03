MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Casa de Amigos has teamed up with Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine Department of Internal Medicine, and Midland Memorial Hospital to provide free basic healthcare to underserved adults living in the area.

Casa de Amigos says that the purpose behind the partnership is to help adults in need by administering vaccines, conducting check-ups, and more.

The clinic will be open from 4 pm to 8 pm every Tuesday and Thursday at 1101 Garden Ln in Midland, Tx. The non-profit has stated that you must be uninsured and above the age of 18 years of age to receive free healthcare from its clinic.

No appointments are needed but the clinic will only see the first 20 patients that arrive, each day. No ID is required to be treated.