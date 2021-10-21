Local non-profit provides resources to victims of Domestic Violence

PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – After a recent arrest of 2 Odessa men charged with assault in domestic violence cases, Safe Place of the Permian Basin is stepping in to provide resources for victims who need help.

The Director of Development at Safe Place of the Permian Basin, Lee Anna Good told us that domestic violence is a problem across the state of Texas and throughout the Permian Basin.

“The state of Texas has a bad problem with this. In some situations, it can often escalate and become violent,” says Good.

Recently Odessa Police arrested 31-year-old Reynaldo Arevalo and 40-year-old Mark Anthony Rojero on 2 separate domestic violence cases.

Arevalo had multiple cases filed against him. According to the affidavit, the most recent charge was in August, when he threw a cellphone at his partner and busted open her cheek.

Rojero also assaulted his partner, the affidavit states that he pushed her to the ground multiple times with a gun in his hand.

Lee Anna told us that being in a domestic violence situation can feel like there’s no way out. According to statistics leaving your abuser can take up to 7 times before you leave for good.

“It’s very difficult to get out of a situation and a lot of people out there don’t realize it until you’re in it,” says Good.

From financial help to child care, Safe Place of the Permian Basin offers several resources for victims of domestic violence.

“At Safe Place, we offer counseling completely free of charge, advocacy free of charge, group programs that they can come to, and a chance to start fresh,” says Good.

For more than 40 years, Safe Place has been empowering victims of domestic violence to ‘break the cycle’.

Click here for more information on the resources Safe Place offers.