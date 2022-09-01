ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Keep Odessa Beautiful is gearing up for its 7th Annual Permian Basin Recycle Fashion Show and needs your help collecting materials. The local non-profit is asking for the publics help in donating “Gently Used” denim materials and other items that the group plans on using to create pieces for the upcoming fashion show.

Organizers say that accepted denim materials include jeans, shorts, jackets, skirts, dresses, and shirts. If you’d like to donate any gently used items/denim materials you can bring your items to the Municipal Plaza located at 119 W. 4th Street, Suite 203 Odessa, TX.

The deadline to turn in the materials is September 30th.

For more information, contact the Keep Odessa Beautiful office at (432) 335-4686 – kob@odessa-tx.gov.