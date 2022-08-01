ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – For the 2022 to 2023 school year, teachers in Ector County ISD are being awarded a grant of $89,798.66 from The Education Foundation of Odessa. This grant is made possible through the organization’s innovative grant program.

In a recent news release, the Grants Committee approved the funding for the following:

11 Elementary Classroom requests totaling $31,022.32.

10 Secondary Classroom requests totaling $44,285.74.

6 Secondary Fine Arts requests totaling $17,050.00 in partnership with Odessa Arts who contributed $5,000 to the Foundation for this special allocation.

Additionally, the Grants Committee allocated $10,000 to be awarded during the 2022-2023 school year to ECISD teachers through DonorsChoose, an online platform that allows teachers to seek funding for special projects throughout the year.

A grant in the amount of $17,520 was also allocated to Permian High School.

Education Foundation Board President, Jay Arrick, expressed the importance of having a grant like this in place.

“The Education Foundation grants are the original focus of the Education Foundation, the grants serve as a way for innovative classroom projects that would not otherwise be possible due to school district budget constraints to come to a realization.”

Arrick went on to say,

“Every year we are inspired by the grants and the people that we have in our community bringing us ideas to further the educational experience for our children. We want to thank not only all of those that work at ECISD that serve our children but also all of the community members that donate to the Foundation that allow us to fund the annual grants as well!”

Education Foundation Board Member and Grants Committee Chair, Tiny Garza, added, “I am very pleased

with the work the committee completed and that we are able to support our teachers and students in ECISD.”

The Education Foundation of Odessa will be highlighting each grant recipient and their project in the coming months through social media.