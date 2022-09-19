ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families, friends, baseball players, and coaches mourned a young athlete during a candlelight vigil at McKinney Park in Odessa on Monday night.

Oscar Valentin “Vale” Gonzalez played for Basin Prospects Baseball, according to the team’s Facebook page. Oscar was killed in a car accident. Out of respect for Oscar’s family, Yourbasin.com has been asked not to share details of the vehicle crash.

The community was invited to McKinney Park at 7:30 Monday night to pray for the beloved 2nd baseman and his family. Oscar wore the number #13.



Courtesy: Basin Prospects Baseball/ Facebook

“We became more than just a baseball team. We became a family,” said Maria, an attendee.

Maria said her son and Oscar were good friends, who often hung out together at baseball practice and during travel games. She said Oscar was always smiling and singing. He was outgoing, she said.

“His nickname is ‘Speedy Gonzalez’ because he was really, really fast. No matter how far or how short he hit the ball, he made it to first because he was pretty fast,” Maria said.

The Basin Prospects team is organizing a Benefit Ragball Tournament to help Oscar’s family with funeral and medical expenses. The tournament is planned for September 24th at Sherwood Park’s baseball complex. Anyone interested in participating is asked to contact Anthony Lopez at (432) 307-4389. All money raised will go to Oscar’s family. You can find more details here.