ODESSA, TX (KMID/KPEJ) – A video has gone viral over the past week regarding an incident at La Bodega. In the video, you can see a woman yelling at mariachi band members as she exits the building. We spoke with her to get her side of the story as to what happened in the video.

The woman seen in the video agreed to speak with ABC Big 2 News, to clear up what she is calling a misunderstanding. The Odessa woman says she actually frequents the food spot with her family, two to three times a week and has been going there since she was 12 years old. She told us, the restaurant typically doesn’t have band performing, and was frustrated by the loud noise of the bands, since her father uses hearing aids. She says she asked for the mariachi band to turn down the music multiple times, but nothing was done.

She says her family then took their food to go and decided to leave because of the loud music.

She says she decided to make a comment after her family left, to express her frustration for the band members allegedly not listening to her request.

She says she did reach out to the restaurant to speak with the musicians, but the establishment said they did not have their phone numbers.

We also reached out to la bodega, and the manager said they did not want to speak about the issue…. And the owner would reach out if they wanted to comment.

We have not yet heard back.