Without a trace: the story of Monica Carrasco, part 2

Balmorhea, TEXAS (ABC Big 2 News) – Monica Carrasco’s mother and brother say the family tried to help her battle anorexia, hypoglycemia, and depression. The latter of which she went to a psychiatrist for.

Kathy took her daughter to her first appointment and says she let her go in solo for privacy. There was a second appointment shortly before her disappearance.

“The day before she disappeared, she had an appointment to see her psychiatrist. I asked my sister-in-law to take her because I had to work that day. So she took her and her husband went with her to Odessa to see her psychiatrist,” says Monica’s mother Kathy.

Kathy says Monica’s uncle went in with her to the appointment.

” Her uncle told me that she was very depressed when the doctor said she couldn’t go back to school because she had to get back to get better before she could get back to school,” says Kathy Carrasco.

Kathy said she wanted to see her daughter before she was supposed to go to Bible study at their church that night.

“Before they went to the meeting, I had stopped there to see what the doctor had said to get an update from my sister in law and she told me….I met them at the store and she came in and she told me what the doctor had said,” says Kathy.

It’s a moment that will forever be in Kathy’s mind.

“Before I left and they left, we got in a circle, my brother-in-law, the owner of the store, my sister in law, and Monica, we got in a circle, and we prayed together. So that was the last time I saw her. And before we parted, I gave her a hug and she gave me a hug and I told her I loved her and she told me she loved me too,” says Kathy.

Her brother Juan says that same evening around 8 p.m., Monica called him and they talked for a while, when she started saying some odd things.

“She was like, ‘How come you didn’t tell you I was Jesus?’ I’m like, ‘Uh, so who told you you were Jesus?’ And she ended up telling me the little birdies were telling her that she was Jesus. That was a little bit odd, like maybe she was having some type of psychosis going on. I don’t know why…the meds she was taking, they were controversial to be taken by a minor,” says Monica’s brother Juan Carrasco.

Juan says he asked her more questions, then soon after, he says she snapped out of it and asked if she could stay with him in Austin where he lived.

” I said, ‘No you can’t stay with me in Austin until you get better. After you get better and Tia tells me that you’ve been eating right and the doctor says that you’re good to go, then you can come live with me,'” says Juan.

Kathy and Juan say they weren’t there the night of Monica’s disappearance—but that their relatives told them the last time they saw her.

” What was told to me was that night, everybody had gone to bed except for the twins and Monica and that they were up playing video games and about 11 o clock or so…..no, they said Velma and Abel had gone to bed, and that they had seen them playing video games, and that was about 11 o’ clock or whatever that was the last time that they had seen Monica,” says Juan. * FIX*

“We were told that before the boys went to bed, they checked o her and said she was in bed and alseep, and they went to bed around 1:30 that night,” says Kathy.

That is the last time anybody has reported seeing Monica Carrasco.

“I guess my aunt was making breakfast in the morning and stuff and didn’t think much of it, had gone to go check in on her but she wasn’t there and so she thought, ‘Well maybe she’s in the garden because they had like a swing out there where she liked to go sit and pray or reflect or whatever, and so she didn’t really think anything of her not being in her room that morning, until she went to go look for her and realize she wasn’t anywhere to be found,” says Juan.

“I called that morning to see how she was doing around 9-9:30 and my sister-in-law told me that she was missing. At that point, I left work and I went straight to Balmorhea. When I got there it was people all over the place. People on foot, it was just, the house was full of people,” says Kathy.

Kathy says they were police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and border patrol agents who were on a desperate search to find the 16 year old.

