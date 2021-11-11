What’s going on with that noisy, textured stretch of I-20 in Big Spring?

If you’ve driven through Big Spring lately, you’ve definitely heard and felt it.

There’s a 22-mile stretch of textured highway that goes both ways on Interstate 20. Drivers we talked to say it’s noisy and bumpy, and some people are getting tired of it.

“You can actually hear all that and feel the vibration,” says John, who lives in Big Spring.

“Its kind of rough you know,” says Daniel, who’s a local motorcyclist.

The interstate has been like this since 2019. TxDOT says it wanted to be proactive as this portion of the interstate was becoming more prone to accidents when the highway is wet.

“Some of the surfaces may get slick before there is a chance to rehab it,” says Tanya Brown, public information officer with TxDOT. “So we go in and mill it to avoid having wet weather crashes.”

“It’s a little bit ridiculous because we all pay our taxes,” says Kara. “When you’re traveling it’s just like (buh buh buh).”

“We know its annoying, its noisy,” says Brown. “We’ve heard complaints from the public.”

Brown says fortunately, despite how rough the interstate may seem, it does not damage your tires. The big question now is when to expect a repaved road. We’re told it’ll be a while.

One project to fix a portion of the interstate will begin in 2023. Another will start in 2024.

“There also has to be available funding,” says Brown. “So these projects are scheduled way out. We just have to wait for that funding available before we can do a project.”

Brown says the total cost to fix the interstate will be just under $19 million.