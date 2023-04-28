MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With oil and gas being the main industry in the Permian Basin, MORTAN held a luncheon today at the Bush Convention Center to raise awareness on current and future plans for pipelines.

These pipelines are important locally in the sense that they bring in thousands of jobs for people, but on a national scale, they are a main drive in the country’s economy.

MORTAN holds these events annually for the public to understand what is occurring in their cities. The future may include different types of pipelines, as carbon dioxide pipelines are on the rise, and the future may hold hydrogen pipelines within the next three to five years.