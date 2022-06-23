BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Veteran Affairs office is hosting a job fair this weekend for veterans and community members to attend. In a recent news release, the job fair will have a number of open positions available to people living in Big Spring, Abilene, Odessa, and San Angelo.

For those looking for a career within the West Texas Veteran Affairs office, the job fair begins Saturday, June 25th from 10 am to 2 pm at 300 Veterans Blvd, Big Spring, Texas.

Organizers encourage attendees to come in dressed in business professional attire, as interviews will be held if applicants are qualified. According to the news release, masks will be required during the event, and can be made available.