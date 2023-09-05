WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – As school gets underway, the trend continues upward for teen ‘drug and vape’ use. We asked the Program Director for the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Sara Hinshaw, “It’s fentanyl, it’s everywhere. Here? Oh absolutely, in West Texas? Absolutely.”

She went on to say, “There’s almost weekly someone overdosing from fentanyl, it’s bad. These kids and young adults don’t realize it’s coming in every form possible,” said Hinshaw.

“It is on an upward spike honestly, with kids bringing them on to campus, trying them for the first time, they’re more curious about them,” Mellessa Brenem, Director of the Prevention Resource Center for Region 9, echoed the same sentiment for vape use.

Students across America are no stranger to vaping and drug use. Whether it’s in school, with friends, or at home. Our region in West Texas saw a decrease in the average age of first use from 13.2 years down to 12.7 in 2022. The state of Texas as a whole saw a decrease from 13.5 years of age to right at 13 years of age at first use. That’s according to the most recent Regional Needs Assessment for Region 9.

“I had some of the young kids tell me their boyfriend or girlfriend is buying it for them, some of them are stealing it from their parents, oftentimes they are buying it from school,” said Hinshaw.

“A lot of them are just walking in the store and buying them, so that’s part of what we do is compliance in the prevention resource center, we make sure that these stores are not selling to minors and they have the proper retailer education,” said Brenem.

A new Texas law is hoping to help out. House Bill 114 went into effect on September 1st. It will now increase punishments for students vaping on campuses

“If a child is caught on campus with a vape pen they are automatically sent to an alternative center, the law says if the alternative center is at full capacity then they have to be expelled or have to be at home til a spot opens up, then they go to alternative and spend that time there. It’s up to the school to determine the amount of time,” said Brenem.

This is in addition to the Texas Tobacco Awareness Class that’s required.

“This is a class where kids or anyone under 21, if they get a citation for any kind of nicotine problem they have to come through our class, so on average we’re seeing anywhere from 7-9 kids in our classes monthly,” said Hinshaw.

Leaders with the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse are hoping House Bill 114 makes strides for our younger generations and prevents the problem from furthering.

“I think this new law sends the message across the state of Texas that ‘hey look these are detrimental to their health, these are changing their brains.’ Nicotine is uncontrolled in them so we don’t know whats going to happen,” said Brenem.

Leaders there tell me, to make sure you’re talking to your kids about what they are doing, what pressures their facing, and remember their health and well-being always comes before privacy.