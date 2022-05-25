ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Odessa community is mourning along those who lost loved ones in Tuesday’s horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde and now people in the area are coming together to help those affected by shooting.

The Ector County Sheriff’s office public information Officer Shirley Hardee says after learning that 19 students and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the department decided to take action and help those affected.

“The Sheriff made a decision yesterday that we collect money for charitable events throughout the year we had some money set aside that the employees have donated throughout the year so he decided that it would be an awesome idea to put that money towards this terrible unimaginable event,” Officer Hardee says.

The sheriff’s office will hand-deliver monetary donations and provide support..

People also attended mass Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph Church in Odessa to help lift the Uvalde community in prayer, the service was in dedication to the victims of the school shooting.

Father Frank Chavez says he vividly remembers what the Basin went through during the mass shooting in 2019 and the effects it has on an an entire community.

“We know the experience we know the hurt we know what the family is feeling they’re going through what happened to us here and we united and became Odessa strong then as Odessa strong and El Paso strong we’re with the foundation and saying to them we’re strong with you because you were strong when it happened to us,” Father Chavez say.

He says prayer is a powerful thing and says that’s what the families in Uvalde need right now.

Just God be with them because the next couple of days is going to be very, very hard on that little community as they bury their dead one by one, one by one,” Father Chavez says.

Odessans like Porfirio Barajas who attended mass says he’s worried about what’s next for the state of Texas.

“It’s time to do something because my question is what’s going to happen next and I feel afraid because it can happen here anywhere so it’s time to act,” Barajas says.

ECSO says they will be taking additional monetary donations at 10 am Wednesday morning through Thursday at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office 2500 S Hwy 385. Or you can cashapp or venmo the money.