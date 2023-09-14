MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – September 15th marks Hunger Action Day, recognizing those who face food insecurity around the country.

During Hunger Action Day, people can communicate with the food bank to see the work they do, the partnerships it has with its partner agencies, as well as different things the community can do to get involved in bringing awareness to hunger.

The West Texas Food Bank says it has given out over 14 million pounds of food in the 19 counties it serves.

The Food Bank asks those to wear any type of apparel that is the color orange to show support. They also say if you decide to participate in the event, post a picture of yourself with your orange garment on social media with the hashtag #HungerActionDay and #HungerActionMonth.