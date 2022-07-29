ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Coliseum could be put up for sale.

An out-of-state private company is in talks with county leaders. While there is pushback to the idea of a potential sale, some are welcoming the conversation.

The historic Coliseum is a community staple, sitting on prime real estate on the busy corner of Andrews Highway and 42nd Street.

The 42-acre complex includes the Coliseum and the surrounding exhibition center. In all, the complex can hold 8,000 people. A variety of events are held there, including, but not limited to: car shows, gun shows, oil shows, hockey, indoor football, wrestling, and rodeos.

The Coliseum benefits from a hotel-motel occupancy tax. Tax revenue is used for maintenance, operation, and promotional costs.

Ector County Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Gardner said the county did not set out to sell the Coliseum. Rather, a private company approached county leaders with an interest in buying the publicly-owned complex. The potential buyer has not revealed plans for what the Coliseum would be used for. Talks are being facilitated through a local broker.

Because of the potential buyer’s interest, a public discussion became necessary. On Tuesday night, county leaders voted 3 to 2, to move forward to receive an offer from the potential buyer.

Commissioner Gardner voted no. He expressed concern Thursday that the Coliseum was not meant to be a for-profit business.

Gardner said on the phone, “Our Coliseum is a community building. It’s not an event center.”

He also believes the Coliseum is worth more than what the potential buyer would pay. The price tag of the Coliseum has not been determined yet.

Some believe the Coliseum is invaluable to the community.

For example, the Coliseum was used in mid-June as an emergency command center after a major water line break on 42nd Street. The break left Odessans without clean water for several days. Families came by the Coliseum to pick up bottled water.

Local community groups also use the Coliseum’s facilities and barns. For example, the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang, a local group known for its philanthropic endeavors, holds events on the property.

“You can’t put a price on the Coliseum… It’s priceless,” said Chuck Wagon Gang Boss Richard Cooper over the phone.

There is concern that local groups who currently use the Coliseum may lose access to the venue if a private company takes over.

Local real estate professional John Herriage is involved in the talks. On the phone Thursday, Herriage said he is working for the County and its citizens, and not the interested party. Herriage reassured that the Coliseum will remain open to the public. If any price increases happen, Herriage said they will be minimal. Because of confidentiality reasons, Herriage said he could not speak more on the subject.

Ector County Judge-Elect Dustin Fawcett said there’s no doubt the Coliseum has incredible value. He believes the potential buyer’s interest proves that.

“I feel positive. I think it’s a good thing to discuss these large county assets and what the future of the county looks like,” Fawcett said.

Fawcett said part of the debate in ongoing talks is about the role of the Coliseum and how local government is involved. Fawcett said, on one hand, some local leaders believe that the Coliseum is an entertainment venue and local government should not be involved. On the other hand, some believe the Coliseum serves as a public service.

Regardless, Fawcett said he believes that conversation about the Coliseum’s future can make for healthy and productive discussion.

“So, I’d like to see, what’s their business plan? That can be part of these discussions,” Fawcett said. “‘If we sell it to you, what are you going to do differently that we don’t see? What events can you bring to this venue that we’re not?'”

Fawcett said he believes the potential buyer would make an effort to attract business.

“They want to see it make money. They’re going to bring good events that are good for the market. They’re going to bring events that we want. Otherwise they lose money and they’re going to lose their investment.”

The ultimate decision lies with the Commissioner’s Court. This issue will not go to a public vote, Fawcett said.

Fawcett said he encourages people to talk to their county commissioners and the county judge about this issue if they want to voice any concerns.