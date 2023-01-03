MIDLAND, TX (KMID/KPEJ)— Tuesday, the City of Midland Utilities Department was notified that a contractor hit a main water line causing a break.



During the repair, the City of Midland water supply was never at a level considered unsafe for consumption.



However, the Grassland Estates area outside Loop 250 in West Midland and surrounding neighborhoods may experience cloudy or off-color water due to the water main break.



City leaders recommend running residential outside faucets for 20 minutes to remove any debris.