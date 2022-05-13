MIDLAND COUNTY, Nexstar (KMID/KPEJ) – Coonie, a young mixed terrier, is finally home.

She is tired and hungry. Her feet and tongue hurt. But she is home, and at last, safe.

Coonie’s owner, Shelly Hallmark, is elated. Their emotional reunion caps an 8-day saga. It began with panic, was exacerbated by scammers, and then ended in joy. It was much more than a roller coaster of emotion for Shelly. It was heart-stopping.

“This lady sent me a picture of Coonie. She had just come home and saw a dog in her driveway and recognized her on the news,” Shelly explained in a video on Facebook.

Coonie was found on Rainbow Circle in Midland, about 1 mile away from the Lowes where she disappeared last week. Coonie wandered into a backyard where she was corralled and kept safe until Shelly could arrive and confirm it was her dog.

It was her dog, alright.







Video shows the emotional reunion. Coonie apprehensively approaches Shelly. After a couple of minutes, the two embrace, with Shelly falling backward, and Coonie unleashing deep cries. A person behind the camera can be heard reacting to that special moment.

Here’s what Shelly texted our Rob Tooke shortly after that moment: “She was scared to death until she got close enough to smell me. Her feet are hurt and her tongue and she’s skinny but she alive and home!!”

The couple who found Coonie turned down Shelly’s $1,000 reward offer.

Shelly’s constant posts and updates on Facebook trading pages garnered significant attention to her missing dog, also leading to new information about Coonie’s potential whereabouts. Occasional sightings were reported. Shelly quickly gained supporters, many of whom shared prayers and words of encouragement.

Even a report posted on Thursday night on YourBasin.Com intended to do one thing: raise awareness about where Coonie may be.

Shelly reached out to the public for help. The public responded compassionately. It was also very helpful.

Our Rob Tooke spoke with an officer from the Ector County Animal Control about searching for lost pets.

“If you lose your animal, post it on social media. There’s a lot of rescue groups and trading groups online where you can post it,” said Officer Luz Barreraz.

Ector County Animal Control also recommends the following:

Speak with your neighbors about any missing pet

Check local animal shelters in person

Print our flyers and post them at local businesses

Microchip your pet

Fit your pet with a unique collar that has printed information on it; tags may fall off

Officer Barreraz added, “I wouldn’t recommend giving any type of reward or compensation for returning your animal to you until you actually have possession of your animal.”

Not surprisingly, Shelly received another text message from a scammer, hours after Coonie was safely recovered on Friday.

The message read: “I found your dog… I have sent you 6 digit verify code?”