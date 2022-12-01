ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season.

The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang.

On Friday night, families will be able to drive through Starbright Village.

Starbright Village is open from December 1st through January 1, 2023 – 6 pm to 11 pm (open nightly).