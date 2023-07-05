PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – With the rising temperatures of the summer heat, utility bills will surely rise. For scammers, this is the perfect time to impersonate employers to attempt to take your money. They will attempt to contact customers through email, phone calls, or by creating fake websites to lure in customers. However, there are some tips on what to look for when you believe you are about to be scammed.

If under any circumstance, you feel unsure or uneasy on the phone or through email, call customer service as well as having your account number in hand.