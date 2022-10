ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thousands packed Ratliff Stadium on Friday night to watch Odessa High School play Permian High School in the 64th annual rivalry game.

From tailgates and touchdowns, to rain and riled-up fans, the Rumble at Ratliff did not disappoint… until the very end… for OHS fans, students, and alumni.

Watch how some fans prepared for the game in the video player above.