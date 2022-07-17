ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A massive fight broke out at the end of the West Texas Warbirds’ season finale against the Dallas Prime prompting an investigation from law enforcement.

With about nine minutes left on the game clock, Dallas and West Texas players spilled into a fight off the field that included coaches and fans.

While it isn’t clear on what specifically started the fight, players from both teams had been

Players swung helmets and threw punches as fans in attendance were asked by the public address announcer to stay back from the fight.

“What happened at the conclusion of last night’s game was embarrassing, regrettable, and inexcusable,” said Warbirds President Leif Kertis.

One fan in attendance appeared to hit a Dallas player on the head with a chair prompting players to go into the stands.

“In no way shape or form is that person associated with the Warbirds. They are not staff, they are not a coach, they are not a player,” said Kertis.

Coaches from both teams tried to steer their players to their locker rooms to break up the fight which attendees say lasted about ten minutes.

In a statement, the Ector County Coliseum said they will be meeting with Warbirds staff and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office to discuss football operations and security procedures.

At this point, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.

Warbirds management held a press conference on Sunday with the team to address the situation.

The Warbirds won their second straight championship in their second season with a 50-6 win over Dallas maintaining their all-time undefeated record.

Although the game was decided early, the first half included abundant trash talking between both teams during and after plays.

Those in attendance described the atmosphere as tense and scary.

This article will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.