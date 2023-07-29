ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -After a tough season, the Warbirds finish with a final record of 3-11 after a 43-37 over the Orlando Predators.
Watch the full video above for the highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -After a tough season, the Warbirds finish with a final record of 3-11 after a 43-37 over the Orlando Predators.
Watch the full video above for the highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now