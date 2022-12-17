MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There was a big community showing at a Midland coffee shop on Saturday.

Customers pulled into Blue Moose Coffee Creations on W. Illinois Avenue. From 8 AM to 3 PM, people had the chance to buy a coffee drink called, ‘Veronica’s Angel Kiss.’ It is a caramel and white mocha drink with purple sprinkles.

The business sold these drinks in memory of 19-year-old Veronica Renee Sanchez. In February 2022, Veronica was killed by a co-worker in Midland in a case of domestic violence. 100% of Saturday’s proceeds are being donated to the local domestic abuse treatment center, Safe Place of the Permian Basin.

Yourbasin.com spoke with Veronica’s mother, Jennifer, about her daughter’s legacy and why it involves giving back to the community.

“She was a unique individual. She was all about giving back. I stressed that with everyone. Whether you knew her or just now learning to know about Veronica, just give back what you can, when you can. And do it in her memory,” Jennifer said. “If we can help by donating funds in Veronica’s memory, and help a lady or children get out of a domestic violence situation, then that’s what we can do.”

Jennifer said her only child had a heart of gold. She said Veronica loved to help animals and people who were in need of shelter. Now, Veronica’s family hopes to continue bringing awareness to domestic violence and the warning signs of domestic abuse.

“You don’t realize how common the situation is… domestic violence. So, many people have come forward with stories,” said Avery Gossett, Blue Moose Coffee Creations owner. “It’s great to see everyone coming together and actually doing something about it.”

Avery said she grew up down the street from Veronica and her family. She said she is thankful to see the community come together to raise money for domestic violence resources. Avery said she hopes to make the ‘Veronica’s Angel Kiss’ fundraiser an annual event.

The fundraiser happened one day before Veronica’s Heavenly birthday. She would have turned 20-years-old.

In October, Midland City Councilmember Jack Ladd declared December 18th as ‘Veronica Renee Sanchez Day’ in Midland.