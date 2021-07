ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A theft occurred at the Verizon located at 6966 East Highway 191 on June 14th at approximately 4:55 p.m.

According to the OPD, this unknown male subject stole approximately $1,335 worth of merchandise.

ODP is asking for help on finding this unknown male subject by contacting Detective Y. Medrano at 432-335-4937 or reaching out to Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and referencing Case #21-0009757.