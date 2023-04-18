WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) — If you’re thinking about heading to college this fall, but think it might be financially out of reach….. The University of Texas Permian Basin or UTPB says that is not the case.

For those who don’t know, the UT system offers a grant program that covers complete undergraduate tuition and fees for any Texas resident with a household income of $100,000 or less. At UTPB that is called the Falcon Free Program.

Falcon Free applies to the online degree program as well as in person.

This is one of the largest tuition assistance programs in the state. UTPB says more than 70% of families fall within the family income threshold.

“It’s become very accessible for students and their families to make getting a college degree, a reality that’s possible,” said Becky Spurlock, Senior VP for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

Falcon free includes: Tuition and fees for undergrad students with family-adjusted gross income that doesn’t exceed $100,000. You must be a Texas resident and enrolled full-time.



This program is funded by Promise Plus Endowment with UT Systems.

This has also helped lead to a growth in the student population at the university.

“We saw growth of over 7% in the Fall, and additional growth this Spring, about 40% of our students receive Falcon Free,” said Spurlock.

Spurlock says the program was so successful in year one, they’re excited to offer it once again.

“We’re just about to wrap up our first year in the program and head into year two,” said Spurlock.

To get involved, there’s a short list of requirements.

“If you are a prospective student, and want to join us in the Fall, we need to have you admitted, you need to have completed your financial aid checklist and register for orientation by June 1st,” said Spurlock.

For new students make sure your FAFSA is filled out and you are automatically considered for the Falcon Free program. No separate application is necessary.

For more on this opportunity, reach out to the university directly.