ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The dawn of a new season is here for UTPB women’s soccer with the program focused on moving forward from a controversial 2022 season. The Lady Falcons tied a program record for wins in a season in 2022 with five, but the season was marred by a flood of allegations against head coach Carla Tejas, which resulted in Tejas missing the last several games of the season while her conduct was investigated.

Of the dozens of grievances alleged by anonymous players on the team, UTPB substantiated just one claim after a five-month investigation. The Lone Star Conference (LCS) substantiated another, separate, claim. The LCS’s findings resulted in the Lady Falcons forfeiting several points earned during games that an ineligible athlete played in, which took UTPB out of playoff contention.

UTPB reinstated Tejas in February of 2023.

Ahead of her second season at the helm, Tejas appeared in a press conference for the first time since the beginning of the 2022 investigation, emphasizing that the team was ready to move on.

“I don’t think there’s much to talk about. I think in the spring, that was one of the things we all wanted to do, to move forward, and we have done that and the only thing we’re thinking about is the [upcoming] fall,” Tejas said.

This sentiment was echoed by senior returner and captain Hayley Sawyer, who believes the locker room has changed.

“I think we have better personalities, I think that we’re all here for the same reason and not for individual reasons,” Sawyer said. “I think bringing in good people with talent and maturity is what we have different this year.”

The Falcons began practice Monday for another season in the stacked LCS, including No. 7 Dallas Baptist, which UTPB faces on Sept. 23 in Dallas. This year’s roster featured a handful of returning starters as well as at least three signees from the Permian Basin: Odessa High’s Paris Ray and Samantha Ramirez, and Midland High’s Melanie Sanchez.

The Falcons’ 2022 season was highlighted by the biggest upset win in program history in a 2-1 victory over No. 24 Angelo State. UTPB rematches the Rambelles in October in San Angelo.

UTPB’s season kicks off on the road at Abilene Christian on Sept. 1.