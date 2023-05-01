ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB football is hosting a youth football camp for kids grades kindergarten through sixth from May 31-June 1. Attendees will get the opportunity to learn from UTPB’s new head football coach Kris McCullough and his staff as well as Falcon football players.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity to host our Kids Camp! This is a way for us to make a huge impact on the youth in our community in way more than just football,” McCullough said. “Yes, we will have fun learning the basics of football, but also all of the other important lessons this great game teaches our youth!”

The camp will take place at UTPB’s athletic facility on campus and is $30 to participate. To register, follow this link, or email Brady Carson at carson_b@utpb.edu.