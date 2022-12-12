Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The clock is ticking to get those gifts out the door and shipped, as the United States Postal Service expects this coming week to be the busiest of the holiday season.

The Postal Service has seen steadily increasing customer traffic since December 5th, and has made different preparations to make sure this holiday shipping season is successful. This includes a national drive that began in October to hire 20,000 seasonal employees, as well as the expansion of Sunday deliveries that experience a high volume of packages, something common for most major cities.

The postal service has made a list of recommended shipping deadlines for those out there hoping to make sure any packages they send arrive by Christmas day:

December 16th for USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

December 17th for USPS Retail Ground Service, First-Class Mail Service, and First-Class Packages

December 19th for Priority Mail Service

December 23rd for Priority Mail Express Service

The USPS also wants to remind people that packages more than 10 ounces or more than a half-inch thick and use stamps as postage cannot be placed in collection boxes or left for a mail carrier to pick up.

They also would like to remind people there are extra precautions when shipping anything that may be considered hazardous, restricted, or perishable, and that you are encouraged to ask a Postal Service employee at your local location what can or cannot be sent.

You can also visit www.usps.com for more information on this, and to find more resources about shipping deadlines.