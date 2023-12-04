BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – US Senate candidate Steve Keough made a trip to Big Spring Monday night, to gain voters for his campaign. Keough, who is a retired Navy captain, is running as a Democrat in a notoriously red state. In his campaign to beat current two-term US Senator Ted Cruz, he relayed to voters that he is the ideal candidate.

“I can tell you what I am I like people. I like to help ease the hardships of everyday life for people. I will focus on the people side of issues and policies. How it affects folks in the communities and how we can make lives better,” Keough said.

Keough is very passionate on a list of topics that relay towards the US Senator position, but what stood out the most was reproduction rights for women. As a father of four, he called out the Supreme Court as corrupt in their decision.

“Really my wife and I’s four adult daughters had very important reproductive rights taken away from them by a somewhat corrupt supreme court and their decisions. These winds have shifted they have taken away the rights of my adult daughters and millions of other women in this country and that’s wrong,” stated Keough.

Immigration is another topic that Keough is strong on. He says that when he started his campaign, he began in Brownsville where a refugee camp of Ecuadorians and Venezuelans was, on the other side of the border in Matamoros, Mexico.

“At my launch of this campaign we launched it down in Brownsville for this reason. Focusing on making sure that America follows the rules, the international rules relating to the border, and how we treat refugees and asylum seekers as well as we follow the moral law,” continued Keough.

We will keep you posted on more elections news as it comes in.