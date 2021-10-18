Update: Victims of Ongoing Triple Murder in Midland Criminal Investigation Identified

On Sunday morning at approximately 2 a.m. Midland County Sherriff’s office responded to a disturbance call on the 1200 block of Ector County Road 124.

According to the press release from MCSO, deputies arrived to the scene were three victims had gunshot wounds. And were pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon arrival the suspect 23-year-old, Kevin Martinez, fled the scene. There are currently three warrants issued for this suspected on Capital Murder.

UPDATE: According to a press release from Midland County Sherriff’s office, on Monday the three victims from Midland, Texas have been identified as 23-year-old James Davidson, 29-year old Walter Ayala, and 35-year-old Gilberto Tapia-Lopez.

Midland County Sherriff’s office has notified the next of kin.

MCSO urges citizens to call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 432-688-4600 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS if they have any information on the suspect’s whereabout. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and we will continue to update at we get more information.