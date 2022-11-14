ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The search continues for the commercial driver accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Andrews County.

Now, a $25,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The deadly hit-and-run happened on Wednesday, November 9th, at approximately 12:30 P.M. The crash site was about 15 miles east of Andrews on State Highway 176, according to a Department of Public Safety press release.

A red 2006 Ford Expedition, carrying three people, was traveling eastbound behind a truck-tractor with a trailer. The driver of the Ford tried passing the semi-truck on the left. But the semi-truck changed lanes and hit the Ford Expedition, causing the SUV to side skid, then roll, according to DPS.

87-year-old Soledad Gonzalez of Hobbs was killed. She was a passenger in the SUV. The Gonzalez family hired the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman personal injury firm to represent them.

“The family is distraught because they want the person responsible to be brought to justice and also, to answer for having caused this terrible crash,” said partner Noe Valles.

Valles added, three generations of one family were inside of the SUV when it was hit by the semi-truck.

DPS said the semi-truck in question is believed to be a white cab truck with a flatbed trailer, loaded with 4 to 5 joints of large pipe. The semi-truck may have left side damage and possible red paint from colliding with the Ford SUV.

Anyone with information concerning this crash is urged to call Texas DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545. You can also call the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman firm at 432-233-0121.

Here is the complete text from the press release provided by the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman firm on Monday, November 14th:

PRESS RELEASE: The attorneys of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, on behalf of the Gonzales family, is seeking information regarding the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 9 at approximately 12:32 PM on SH 176 about 15 miles east of Andrews. A red 2006 Ford Expedition was struck by a semi-truck who fled the scene eastbound. “Our law firm was hired by the family injured in the crash,” said Partner attorney Noe Valles. “We are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the driver. We hope this reward can help identify and bring about answers for the family.” If you have any information regarding the crash, please call our firm at 432-233-0121.