MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two people were found dead inside of a Midland apartment early Saturday morning.

According to a City of Midland spokesperson, on Saturday, December 17, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired.

Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L. Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside an apartment, deceased. While on scene, officers were notified that another gunshot victim, 21-year-old male Deondrick D. Sims, drove himself to the hospital. He is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Next of kind has been notified. The investigation remains ongoing.