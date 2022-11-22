MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A popular thrift store in downtown Midland is closing up shop.

‘Twice Around Thrift Store’ on E. Illinois Avenue will close its doors to the public on Wednesday, November 30th.

It was a bittersweet and difficult announcement for the Caples family. But the family said it must move on considering recent, and monumental, challenges in the business. As Thanksgiving approaches, the Caples said they are thankful for all of the store’s customers and their unwavering support.

For the last three years, it has been a family affair at ‘Twice Around Thrift Store.’ The single-story building that houses ‘Twice Around’ is not far from the multitude of high-rise buildings in the Tall City.

Yet, this thrift store has stood very tall in its own community. For owner Seth Caples, running the thrift shop has been a labor of love.

“I’ve had a lot of employees. But my family has always stayed. And there’s a reason for that. It’s because we work great together,” Caples said smiling.

Inside, it’s thrifting at its finest. Customers casually shop for discounted deals. Some proceeds are donated to nonprofits like ‘The Genesis Center,’ which provides shelter to those seeking refuge. The store donates clothing, too.

Seth said he learned quickly that running a thrift store would not be a lucrative business. But, he said it is a business that allows his family to serve their Midland community.

“When I realized I could make money while also making the place that I live in a better place, I jumped on it. It was a no brainer,” he recalled.

On September 12, 2022, the store’s operations came to a crashing halt, literally. A city of Midland pickup truck plowed into the storefront.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. But countless items and store displays were destroyed. The Caples set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with immediate repair costs.

City officials provided Seth an insurance claim form. It has been submitted.

“Now, it’s a waiting game. Waiting on them. The ball is in their court now,” Seth said. “We’ll pick up the pieces and move on.”

As the Caples wait for the claim to be processed, family and friends have been busy digging deep into their own pockets to help ‘Twice Around’ clean up and patch up. Half of the storefront is currently covered by planks of wood and tarp. The building will still need repairs, a task the landlord is also facing.

Like any business, money is king at the thrift shop. The business’ bottom line has been a significant factor in the store’s livelihood for too long, now.

During the pandemic, the Caples saw some red. Enough money was made to keep the lights on. The store could not have stayed closed.

But after the September truck crash, Seth said he realized something:

“It’s been sort of a come to Jesus moment. This business venture, when I opened it, I had a preconceived idea of what it was going to be and it hadn’t been that at all. So, it’s been a blessing in disguise… in that [the crash] forced me to reassess my situation.”

As one door closes, another door has opened for Seth. His family is moving across Texas to a special place in hill country where they plan to continue serving their community.

Before the lights turn off one last time, Seth wants to thank his customers, his friends, and his family.

“I’m thankful for the opportunities presented and for the amazing support that I didn’t even realize I had: the amount of friends and family that came to help with cleanup and just for emotional support; my customers who came pouring in… just their kind words…”

As Seth reflected on his time at 301 E. Illinois Avenue, he added:

“There’s nothing I could say that could thank them enough, really.”

Customers will have a chance to say their final goodbyes before the store closes on November 30th. All items more than a dollar are half-off, except for clothing.