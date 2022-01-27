MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The arrest of a Midland man, charged with felony stalking, is prompting new concern about tracking technologies and how modern tagging devices can be used maliciously.

On Monday, Midland Police arrested 36-year-old Ray David Valverde Jr.

A probable cause affidavit details an alarming sequence of events leading to Valverde Jr.’s arrest. The court document says a woman called Midland Police on Monday to report a vehicle following her on the road. The woman would ultimately get away.

Investigators later spoke with that woman. She said the same man who had followed her earlier in the day, also called her phone approximately 40 times since January 22nd. The woman found an Apple AirTag attached to her car, too.



MPD made contact with Valverde Jr. who admitted to using the Apple AirTag tracking device to follow the victim for several months, according to the affidavit. Valverde Jr. was arrested and charged soon after.

So, what exactly is an Apple AirTag?

Cybersecurity expert Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz said an Apple AirTag is an easy-to-use electronic device that can help users find items, even people, from a phone. The device can reveal GPS coordinates and exact locations.

“You can attach it to your keys. You can attach it to your wallet. You can attach it to a child! You can attach it to a pet,” Benoit-Kurtz said. “It will allow you to track that particular thing across your cellular network, for example.”













Valverde Jr.’s arrest also begs the question: could the popular tagging technology, which is small enough to slip into a purse or vehicle, be used to commit similar crimes? The short answer is yes.

“Just be aware that it could happen. Especially to your children… make sure they’re aware of them. If you find this technology somewhere, and it’s unexpected, it’s not yours, and you don’t know how it got there, get rid of it,” Benoit-Kurtz said. “Because potentially, somebody could be stalking you with it.”

Benoit-Kurtz said while tagging technology can be used maliciously, its popularity and affordability among consumers, even businesses, would likely mean the technology is here to stay. The market for tagging technology is also expected to grow. For those who use an Apple AirTag or similar device, there is a warning about reverse-tracking. Benoit-Kurtz said users who lose their device need to delete the device immediately from their phone. Those users can be tracked from their lost devices.

Hannah Horick, the Communication and Development Coordinator at the Crisis Center of West Texas, said stalking can come in more than one form – especially in the digital age.

“Stalking is definitely evolving as technology changes,” Horick said. “Most people think of (stalking) in terms of being physically followed, but phones and GPS systems have advanced so much.”

Horick said if anyone feels threatened or feels as if they are being stalked, in person or electronically, the best next option is to reach out for help. Of course, that depends on whether the person is comfortable enough to seek out help. Local law enforcement or the Crisis Center of West Texas can provide the appropriate response and services.

Horick explains the significant link between stalking and domestic violence

There is also one other important thing to consider:

“Everything that you can document with photographs, with screenshots, with hand-written notes, is going be helpful. Whether that’s building a case… or making sure we can build a better safety plan with you,” Horick said.

The Crisis Center of West Texas has a 24/7 hotline that can be reached toll-free at 1-866-627-4747.

For those interested in what a first-call to the CCWTX may be like, Horick explains below: