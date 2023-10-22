MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TOPSOCCER in Midland, held together by the Midland Soccer Association and Share, held their final session for the fall program, Sunday.

Children with disabilities from the ages 3-19 years-old, from Midland and Odessa, were given the opportunity to thrive in an athletic sport and enjoy their community.

Today the program awarded the kids with medals for their participation in the session, and smiles were on everyone’s faces.

You can learn more about the program on the Midland Soccer Association website.