MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after police said he stole designer eyeglasses from multiple optometry offices in Midland last month. Leroy Kemp, 45, has been charged with multiple counts of Theft by Repetition.

According to an affidavit, on July 13, an employee of Vision Health Specialties called the Midland Police Department to report that an unknown man had stolen two pairs of Versace frames from the store. The frames were valued at about $300 each. The employee stated she had been warned by another business, Philips Eye Clinic, that a man stole Versace glasses from them and might be headed her way. Security video from the stores, as well as a third optometry store, all showed the same man was involved in all three thefts. He reportedly put the selected frames in his pocket and walked away- he hit all three stores in less than 30 minutes.

Then, on July 25, the man returned to Vision Health Specialties and stole more glasses. Employees stated they tried to stall and keep the suspect from leaving the store, but he was gone by the time officers arrived. Investigators did, however, get a description of the man’s vehicle and possible license plate number.





Detectives then turned to Crime Stoppers to ask for help from the community to identify the suspect. On July 28, a tipster called and said the suspect, identified by the caller as Lee Kemp, was staying at the motel on 2nd Street in Odessa.

Investigators then did a criminal records search on Kemp and discovered he had been charged with human smuggling and evading arrest in Brewster County in January. They also found he had been convicted at least 17 times for theft in Florida and Missouri. Using a mug shot from Kemp’s arrest in Alpine for reference, the optometry employees said they were 95% sure the man in the mug shot was the same man who stole from their stores.

Odessa Police then visited the motel where Kemp was staying and confirmed he was wearing similar jewelry as reported by store employees and was driving a car that matched the description of the getaway car used to commit the crimes.

Kemp was taken into custody on August 10 and remained behind bars as of Friday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $10,381.