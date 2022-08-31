MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A thief has stolen from Taqueria Jalisco in Midland.

Restaurant staff are asking the public for help identifying the single burglar.

Midland Crime Stoppers said on Monday, August 29th, at approximately 1:24 A.M., an unknown White or Hispanic man broke into the restaurant on 4416 Briarwood Avenue. The restaurant is located in a small plaza near the Loop 250 Wal-Mart.

Midland Crime Stoppers said the man gained entry to the closed restaurant by cutting a hole in the roof. He stole a safe.

Inside that safe, there were important paperwork and thousands of dollars, General Manager Eduardo Hernandez said.

“I mean this guy knew what he was doing. He came prepared,” Hernandez said. “He came in, disconnected cameras, and made his way to where the safe was… He knew exactly where to make the hole. He knew exactly where the cameras would be.”

Hernandez received additional security footage from that night of the burglar, from a neighboring business: a Stripes convenience store.

Hernandez said after the thief made his initial entry into Taqueria Jalisco, the suspect got spooked and ran out. Hernandez said security footage later showed the suspect emerge from a black 4-door sedan parked in the Wal-Mart lot across the street. The shadowy figure can be seen walking from Wal-Mart back to the plaza where the taqueria is located. But the suspect enters the Stripes store to buy a drink before re-entering Taqueria Jalisco. This time, the suspect is wearing a different shirt.

The man was last seen walking north to the alley of Mimosa Court.

“It’s scary for other businesses as well. I’m sure the other businesses in this same shopping center feel the same way,” Hernandez said.

He adds that the restaurant is beefing up its security. Staff are keeping an eye out.

Midland Crime Stoppers said on Facebook: “If your tip is the first one to identify the suspects and it leads to an arrest or case solved, you will be eligible for a cash reward UP TO $1,000. No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous. Please reference Midland PD Case # (220829013). 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPSCN 220829013.”