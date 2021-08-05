‘There is going to be a hole in the town’: Somber tribute paid to late Stanton firefighter, prayers for injured firefighter

STANTON, Texas (Nexstar) – Flowers gently rest in the door handle of BF White Motor Company, the local Ford dealership in Stanton.

It is a somber tribute to the lives of Danny Ireton and Allan Carby. On Wednesday, Danny was killed and Allan was hospitalized after their Martin County Volunteer Fire Department truck collided with a semi towing a tractor trailer, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened on FM 3113.

According to Danny’s coworker and best friend at the dealership, Danny owned the business. Allan works there as a technician.

Across the town, the message is the same: Danny will be sorely missed, and many are praying for the recovery of Allan.

“Driving by the Ford house, you’re going to see an emptiness,” said Briana Ellison. “There is going to be a hole in the town and it’s one of those holes you just don’t fill.”

Briana works across the street from BF White Motor Company. She said she knows Allan from softball, and Danny as a neighbor. Briana said every corner of town that was turned, anyone would see Allan and Danny together.

“I remember the very first time I went into the Ford house. I was new here. We had just moved here, and I was having work done on my car,” Briana recalls. “And Danny, without hesitation, knew I was new, and sat down and just talked to me for an hour.”

Briana said Allan is the ultimate ‘Softball Dad,’ who will do anything for his girls. As for Danny, she said he had a pure soul. Anytime she passed him, he would take a minute to make her laugh and smile.

Albert Hall is part of the First Baptist Church in Stanton, the same congregation Danny attended. The two had worked together during services at the church.

“Danny to me is one of the greatest servant leaders I have met,” Albert said. “He often referred to himself as an ‘Old Sorehead.’ Stanton has the slogan, ‘three-thousand friendly people and a few old soreheads.’ Danny referred to himself as one of the soreheads.”

But Albert said that Danny was much more than that.

“I know Danny as a big, soft teddy bear. We always joke, that when he would come up the stairs every Sunday, he’d go, ‘Oh no, here he goes again. He’s coming to change something,'” Albert mused, referencing his work relationship with Danny. “But I know he wanted to see me.”

Albert recalls a touching moment when Danny helped a number of teenagers in the Basin during a night of worship at the Wagner Noel.

“There were some people from ‘Teen Challenge-Permian Basin,’ and they really wanted to be a part of that, but needed to be sponsored,” Albert said. “Danny and Ronda sponsored every single student and staff to be a part of that.”