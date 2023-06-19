ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- After being closed for the past few months, the Odessa Recycling Center, better known as the Time Machine, is back in action starting today. Customers will now have a one-way path in order to drop off their recyclables.

The Recycling Center itself now has four new containers for both plastic and cardboard materials along with two additional containers for newspaper and mixed papers.

Operating hours will be Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm and on Saturday from 8am to 12pm.