ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With extreme cold conditions expected to arrive in West Texas in the coming days, keeping your furry friend safe inside is very important for pet owners.

In the state penal code under chapter 42, which describes animal cruelty, it is classified as a Class A misdemeanor for negligence. Whether it be by leaving your pet out in extreme weather conditions, or not providing food, water, or proper shelter.

“People who keep their animals outside need to remember that it can be considered cruelty to leave one out that is in inclement weather,” says Odessa Animal Shelter Manager Kelley Hendricks. “We’ve got some real cold temperatures that’s supposed to come up next week so it’s important that they keep their animal up.”

Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett says that conversations have been made with Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis on enforcing pet negligence once the weather gets below freezing temperatures.

Fawcett states that if a pet owner has their pet out for a significant amount of time, in what he calls animal cruelty conditions, they will come after them and prosecute them.

In a message from Fawcett to owners, he says: “There’s a certain level that you need to treat your animals. You are their safe person, you are in charge of them, you treat them as if they are your child, and would you leave your child in extreme conditions like this, and I hope they would not.”