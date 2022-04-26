MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get your resumes ready! The City of Midland Administration services is hosting a career fair today from 3 pm to 6 pm. The career fair will be held at the MLK Community Center.

Attendees can expect to see multiple City of Midland departments offering on-site interviews and receive job offers. Organizers ask that you bring your resume and if possible reference letters but they are not required.

If you plan on attending, computers will be available to help with online applications if candidates do not fill one out beforehand.