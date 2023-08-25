Let’s take a look back at how far the bowl has come

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Friday, August 25th, kicks off the annual Howard County Bowl between the Forsan Buffaloes and Coahoma Bulldogs. For yet another year, the game takes place in Big Spring.

Both looking to start their seasons with a win and take home the bowl game trophy. Ahead of Friday, ABC Big 2 Sports got a chance to dive into the history of this rivalry over the last decade.

The Forsan Buffaloes 19-year Head Coach Jason Phillips has been on the coaching staff every season since this bowl game started. He and his rival over at Coahoma, Coach Chris Joslin, spoke about how this bowl game came to be so widely known throughout the county and the impact it continues to leave behind.

Phillips said he can’t believe how big this game has gotten over the years, saying it is a completely different atmosphere.

“It’s a big deal, it’s like a playoff atmosphere, it’s almost like a college bowl game, the way they’ve got it set up,” Phillips laughed.

Through nine bowl games, since 2014, the Bulldogs lead the Buffaloes to start the 2023 season at 5-4, after Forsan etched yet another win into the bowl game trophy, just last season.

While it wasn’t how the Bulldogs wished the game would’ve ended, they believe having the game at the start of the season, makes a huge difference for the rest of the season.

“Last year, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to go but that game propelled us into the good season we had after that,” Joslin added. “I think that, had we not been a part of that ball game, we wouldn’t have gone the way that we did, and so it helped us a bunch, just being involved in that game, early on.”

It has proved to be a competitive battle, even after the first game ended with a 6-2 score, Coahoma taking the trophy home first.

The question is, how did the bowl come to be? Well, this was a way for the community and local businesses to come together and raise money for local students, offering scholarships to multiple students from both schools.

“This is just one example of how a group of people come together and you know, put kids first, that’s what this bowl is about,” Phillips said. “Yes, it’s a football game, but I think the most important thing about it is what they do for the kids.”

Joslin emphasized, “Number one, it’s just about the community coming together and helping kids from all schools.”

At first, the games bounced back and forth between schools for home-field advantage before landing in Big Spring, after coaches realized they needed more room for the countless fans coming from all around the county.

Both Phillips and Joslin said the best game is a game where they return the trophy to their side of the county.

Joslin said, “Favorite game was the first one I ever coached in because it was the first one, and you know, we were lucky enough to win that game.”

And Phillips joked, “Uh, well, all the ones we’ve won!”

And while Phillips will now see all ten Howard County Bowls, there’s always hope this won’t be the last.

“Hopefully this bowl goes on, long past me,” Phillips chuckled. “But I think it’s too good. I think that trophy will continue to travel around, it’s a lot of fun.”