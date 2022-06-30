ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – On Thursday afternoon “The Great Student Resignation” was held at Odessa College.

This was a free in-person and virtual event discussing the declining enrollment in high education.

Between 2019 and 2021, Texas higher education lost 75,000 students.

Many administrators were present such as: Odessa College president Gregory Williams, superintendent of the Ector Country Independent School District Scott Muri, president of the University of Texas Permian Basin Sandra Woodley, and Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

The goal of this event was for administrators and lawmakers is to figure out how to get students back into the classrooms.