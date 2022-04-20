MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Stress is a natural response to life experiences and it affects almost everyone.

April is stress awareness month and if there’s one month that Texans need to take seriously it’s this month because Texas is ranked ninth most stressful state to live in.

Kristin Dennis is a therapist at the Midland Rape and Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center she says at high levels stress can have a negative impact on your physicals and mental health.

“Something that makes you anxious or worried or upset all different things combined,” Dennis says.

And self-care starts at work.

“Taking five minutes walk around the building walk-up from your desk i even know of chair yoga,” Dennis says.

Not only can actions help but your words are self-care too especially when at work.

“If somebodies comes to you trying to add more to your plate just politely saying i would really love to help you but I’ve got too much on my plate right now and i cannot help at this time,” Dennis says.

She emphasizes that children and youth experience stress as well.

“Stress with children really is on the rise especially with social media,” Dennis says. So parents need to be aware of what their children are doing on social media and checking in with them about schoolwork as well and helping them there as much as they can and just listening.

Self-care comes in different forms from chair therapy to travelling or even getting alone time.

“That can be big things like taking trips on the weekend getting away spending time even just by yourself at home even if you have the family around,” Dennis says.

She suggests to do something you enjoy such as learning new skills and taking time to do something you love to create a healthy outlet to relieve stress.