MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Urgent Fury will be hosting a Nintendo Super Smash Brothers gaming tournament this weekend at the Bush Convention Center. Gamers from all around Texas will be attending in an effort to win the cash prize. As of right now, the first-place winner will receive nearly $2,500.

In addition to hosting the tournament, Urgent Fury is also partnering with the American Red Cross. For every gamer registered, a portion of the entry fee will be donated to the organization.

Registration for the tournament is now closed, however the event itself is open to the public, free of charge. If you are unable to attend the tournament, you will be able to stream it through twitch.

For more information, you can visit their website here.