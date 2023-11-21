ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Come fulfill your temptation of jewelry shopping at Temptations Fine Jewelry located in Odessa.

Dr. Shanthi Thangam is the owner of this jewelry boutique located at 6430 TX-191 Suite 140.

“We have silver, we have gold, and we have diamonds, so we have variety; there is something for everybody, and the prices are so affordable,” Dr. Thangam said.

Temptations Fine Jewelry knows the holidays are here and they are looking forward to helping make this year special for you.

“We are doing specials for Black Friday, which will be 20 to 30 percent off,” Dr Thangam said. “The kind of silver that we have and this is pure silver, closest to the purest form of silver that they can make jewelry and is made at a special factory made specially and the designers you can get it only here.”

They offer a variety of silver, gold, and diamond jewelry with affordable price tags.

Stop on by and check out their wine tasting happening in December.