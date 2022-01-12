BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a recent press release from the Dean of student success, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, Howard College campuses are starting the first two weeks of the spring semester online.

The President of Howard College, Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks stressed in the press release that the university is taking this temporary measure to “prioritize the health of our students, faculty, staff, and communities and feel the best way to do this right now, is to move to a virtual mode in some courses for the first two weeks of class.”

January 24th is when the college plans to reevaluate the cases in the area and safely move back to regular in-person classes by January 31st. On-campus services are still available to students at this time but the college advises people to call ahead because hours and availability may have changed with staffing changes due to health-related issues.

As stated by Howard College President Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks; “Our focus right now is to start the semester as normal as possible with this temporary measure to safeguard the health of our students, employees, and communities we serve,” stated Sparks. “We plan to return to face-to-face instruction for all courses as quickly as possible but will do so as illness subsides which will provide the best opportunity and environment for our students to be successful.”