MIDLAND, TX (Nexstar) – It’s the first week of school and that means more teens will be behind the wheel and probably in a hurry.

The Midland Police Department and local parents want families to help lay down the rules as they hand over the keys.

Officer Chane Blandford is in charge of the crime prevention unit and says t starts with following the driving laws of the road.

“If you see a school bus and their lights are flashing yellow, fixing to turn red stars slowing down, that doesn’t mean speed up to get past it slow down,” Officer Blandford said. When they stop and those lights are flashing red and that little stop sign pops out it don’t matter how big the street is, how far away you are, in the opposite lane, on the opposite side you have to stop.

He says safe driving starts at the wheel.

“Keep your hands on the wheel keep your hands on the side of the wheel, not up top, but on the side if airbag deploys, it’s the safest place for your hands to be and then keep your phone down,” Officer Blandford said.

Officer Blandford believes parents are the first ones to expose their teen to driving habits so parents should set a good example.

“Follow the same rules that you expect them to follow,” Blandford said. Drive slower obey the speed limit signs obey the stop signs don’t try to blow the red light wear your seatbelts, do not be on your phone when you’re driving and everything else because you’re an adult.

If you hit a pedestrian on the road he says stay at the scene there will be laws that protect the driver, however if you flee you will automatically be held responsible for the accident.

MPD says there is a curfew in place for teens in the tall city, so make sure your child is home before 10 o’clock in the evening, 7 days a week.